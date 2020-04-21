How Far Will Malcolm Go to Stop Nicholas Endicott in ‘Prodigal Son’s Season Finale? (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Episode 19 of Prodigal Son, “The Professionals.”]

Like father, like son? Prodigal Son heads into its Season 1 finale with Malcolm (Tom Payne) under arrest for the murder of the man Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) tasked with killing Eve (Molly Griggs). Did he do it?

“You will find out what happened in that room, but I’m not sure if you’ll see what happened in that room,” Payne told TV Insider of the “super shocking” finale. “It’s still a case of what really happened.”

What we do know is that Malcolm won’t be locked up for the entire episode; the promo and photos below show him alongside the NYPD team (but also matching his father’s outfit!) and facing off with none other than Nicholas.

While Ainsley (Halston Sage) insists that Malcolm’s “not a killer,” Martin (Michael Sheen) points out, “he’s a Whitly.” (Malcolm has spent most of his life wondering if he would turn out like his father.) Watch the promo for a tease of how far Malcolm seems willing to go to stop Nicholas as well as to see who else he’ll be coming face to face with in the finale.

In “Like Father…,” Malcolm continues to unravel as the mystery of the girl in the box comes to a head. As Nicholas’ true colors continue to show, the Whitlys must decide what they’ll do to take him down.

Scroll down for a closer look at the final episode of the season.

Prodigal Son, Season 1 Finale, Monday, April 27, 9/8c, Fox