How Far Will Malcolm Go to Stop Nicholas Endicott in ‘Prodigal Son’s Season Finale? (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Like Father
Finale
David Giesbrecht/FOX

Prodigal Son

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Episode 19 of Prodigal Son, “The Professionals.”]

Like father, like son? Prodigal Son heads into its Season 1 finale with Malcolm (Tom Payne) under arrest for the murder of the man Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) tasked with killing Eve (Molly Griggs). Did he do it?

“You will find out what happened in that room, but I’m not sure if you’ll see what happened in that room,” Payne told TV Insider of the “super shocking” finale. “It’s still a case of what really happened.”

What we do know is that Malcolm won’t be locked up for the entire episode; the promo and photos below show him alongside the NYPD team (but also matching his father’s outfit!) and facing off with none other than Nicholas.

While Ainsley (Halston Sage) insists that Malcolm’s “not a killer,” Martin (Michael Sheen) points out, “he’s a Whitly.” (Malcolm has spent most of his life wondering if he would turn out like his father.) Watch the promo for a tease of how far Malcolm seems willing to go to stop Nicholas as well as to see who else he’ll be coming face to face with in the finale.

In “Like Father…,” Malcolm continues to unravel as the mystery of the girl in the box comes to a head. As Nicholas’ true colors continue to show, the Whitlys must decide what they’ll do to take him down.

Scroll down for a closer look at the final episode of the season.

Prodigal Son, Season 1 Finale, Monday, April 27, 9/8c, Fox

Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Gil Nicholas
David Giesbrecht/FOX

Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) vs. Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney)

Prodigal Son - Season 1 Finale - Michael Sheen as Martin Whitly
David Giesbrecht/FOX

Like father, like son …

Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Martin Whitly
David Giesbrecht/FOX

It’s always Martin’s (Michael Sheen) fault.

Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Malcolm Jessica Ainsley
David Giesbrecht/FOX

Malcolm (Tom Payne) has some explaining to do…

Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale NYPD Team
David Giesbrecht/FOX

JT (Frank Harts), Dani (Aurora Perrineau), and Gil

Dani cuffs Malcolm in the 'Like Father...' season finale episode of Prodigal Son - Aurora Perrineau, Tom Payne, and Halston Sage
David Giesbrecht/FOX

Uh-oh, Malcolm’s in trouble?

Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Martin Ainsley Malcolm
Barbara Nitke/FOX

Martin, Ainsley (Halston Sage), and Malcolm

Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Dani Malcolm
David Giesbrecht/FOX

Dani and Malcolm

Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Edrisa NYPD Team
David Giesbrecht/FOX

Edrisa (Keiko Agena) fills in the team.

Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Malcolm Edrisa Hug
David Giesbrecht/FOX

Is it any surprise that Malcolm and Edrisa are hugging (and happily) right next to a dead body?

Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Malcolm Work NYPD
David Giesbrecht/FOX

Malcolm’s back at work?

Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Nicholas Jessica
David Giesbrecht/FOX

Do not eat or drink anything he’s touched, Jessica (Bellamy Young)!

Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Nicholas Endicott Ainsley
David Giesbrecht/FOX

Uh-oh…

Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Nicholas Endicott Malcolm
David Giesbrecht/FOX

Oh, this should be good…

Prodigal Son

