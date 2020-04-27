NBC Sets 'America's Got Talent' & 'World of Dance' Premiere Dates

Get ready for the return of two NBC competition series that showcase contestants' talent.

The network announced Monday that America's Got Talent returns for its 15th season and World of Dance for its fourth on Tuesday, May 26. It'll be a night full of entertaining performances.

AGT Season 15 welcomes back Heidi Klum and introduces Sofia Vergara as a new judge, alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews also returns as host.

"We are so proud to present a 15th season of America's Got Talent this summer," Cowell, who also serves as executive producer, said in a statement. "This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity and optimism. At a time when families are unable to go out we really hope the new season will bring some much-needed joy and escape."

World of Dance Season 4 will feature new format changes and surprises. Dance superstars Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo once again lead the judging panel, with Scott Evans back as host, as dancers compete for $1 million and the title of best dancer in the world.

"I'm so excited World of Dance is back this summer with a new crop of incredible dancers," Lopez, who also serves as executive producer, said. "On our show we always say that dance is the universal language. It brings us all together, which I think is something we all need during these challenging times."

America's Got Talent, Season 15 Premiere, Tuesday, May 26, 8/7c, NBC

World of Dance, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, May 26, 10/9c, NBC