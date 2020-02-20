Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood' Receives Premiere Date, Unveils Key Art (PHOTO)

A glimpse at Ryan Murphy's next Netflix project has arrived with a premiere date announcement and key art reveal for Hollywood.

The limited series will begin streaming on Friday, May 1 with 7 episodes set to launch. Following a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers, Hollywood is set in a post-World War II Tinseltown. One thing viewers should know about these aspiring stars? They'll go after their dreams no matter the cost.

Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age and their stories will highlight the biases attached to race, gender and sexuality that are still true today. Described as provocative and incisive, Hollywood examines power dynamics that have been in place for decades and what the entertainment landscape may look like if they were to be dismantled.

This concept is reflected in the tagline featured in the newly released key art (below) which reads "What if you could rewrite the story?"

Hollywood is written by Murphy, Ian Brennan and Janet Mock, all of which are executive producers alongside Alexis Martin Woodall. The show will feature series regulars David Corenswet who appeared in Murphy's other Netflix series The Politician, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking and Joe Mantello.

Series guest stars include Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino and Rob Reiner. Don't miss them in this exciting limited series when Hollywood arrives this May.

Hollywood, Series Premiere, Friday, May 1, Netflix