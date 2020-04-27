PBS' 'Inside the Vatican' Witnesses a Year in the Life of Pope Francis (VIDEO)

Filmed over the course of the fifth year of Pope Francis’s pontificate, Inside the Vatican premieres Tuesday, April 28 on PBS, providing rare behind-the-scenes access to one of the most important places in the Christian world.

Nestled in the city of Rome, the Vatican is the headquarters of the Catholic Church and an independent city-state.

From the Pope himself to the head of security, the nuns who serve the homeless, the choristers of the Sistine Chapel, the papal gardener, the chief of the diplomatic corps and many others, the film offers an inside look into the daily lives of those who live and work in the Vatican.

Although the church calendar unfolds much as it has for centuries, it is also a time of dramatic change as the Pope Francis introduces reforms, shakes up the clerical establishment and deals with the fallout of a sex abuse scandal that erupts just as he embarks on a historic visit to Ireland.

For centuries, Popes have lived in the Apostolic Palace, but Pope Francis resides in a modest apartment in the Casa Santa Marta.

He has challenged attitudes on divorce and homosexuality and is not shy about confronting opponents.

Critics question whether he should speak out on subjects such as immigration or climate change, but, leading by example, he has even set up a recycling center inside the Vatican.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Inside the Vatican, Premiere, Tuesday, April 28, 9/8c, PBS (Check your local listings)