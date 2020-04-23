Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' & 'Survivor' Split the Night

The mysterious celebrity singers and the stranded castaways split Wednesday night broadcast television. Leading the pack in the key 18-49 demographic, Fox's The Masked Singer, with guest judge Sharon Osbourne (above with judges Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger), grabbed a 1.7 rating with CBS' Survivor taking the number two spot for the night with a 1.5 rating.

In total viewers, the shows flip places with Survivor grabbing the top spot with 8.10 million viewers and The Masked Singer coming in second with 6.70 million viewers. NBC's One Chicago trifecta of first responder dramas, which aired their season finales last week, saw their numbers understandably drop now that they're in reruns.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, April 22, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):