Stay Home With David Feherty in 'Feherty Up Close (From a Distance)' (VIDEO)

Like most people in the sports world, David Feherty is keeping busy any way he can.

The Golf Channel personality and host of Feherty might not be able to sit down with guests in person during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he's catching up with luminaries from sports and entertainment for the new digital series Feherty Up Close (From a Distance) on YouTube and GolfChannel.com.

The first episode features NBC Sports announcer Mike Tirico (Part 1 below) with new interviews added weekly.

“I’m not one to embrace long stretches of idle time with nothing to do other than binge-watch Live PD, so I wanted to offset my extreme boredom by seeing how others were coping,” Feherty says. “People have made a habit of distancing themselves from me for decades, but hopefully these quick conversations can fill some small entertainment void for fans while we wait for some sense of normality to return.”

Upcoming guests on Feherty Up Close (From a Distance):

Padraig Harrington: 2020 European Ryder Cup team captain

Max Homa: PGA TOUR winner and social media fan-favorite

Tony Finau: PGA TOUR winner

John Smoltz: Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher and current baseball television analyst

Sam Torrance: 21-time European Tour winner and eight-time Ryder Cup participant

Gary McCord: longtime golf broadcaster and two-time PGA TOUR Champions winner

Notah Begay: NBC Sports golf analyst/on-course reporter