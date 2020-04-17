'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': Peter Gallagher on Mitch's Decline & Dancing With Mary Steenburgen (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You'd think going out to dinner for your parent's anniversary wouldn't be a big deal but in Sunday's episode of NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, it's not an easy chore.

As we'll see in the episode, that's all due to the health of Zoey's (Jane Levy) father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher), who has a rare neurological disease, Progressive Supernuclear Palsy (PSP). With Mitch's health declining following a recent prognosis, and knowing that he's going to continue to worsen, taking him to a restaurant proves to be a difficult task.

But, as fans of the show know, the series knows how to balance out the dark with the light. And while Mitch's situation is sad, there are moments in the episode that help boost everyone, including one lovely performance with Gallagher and his TV wife, Mary Steenburgen, who plays Maggie.

We won't say what the song is, but in this interview with TV Insider, Gallagher let us in on what it was like to film the scene with Steenburgen and what the show means to him.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Sundays, 9/8c, NBC