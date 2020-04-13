'Roswell, New Mexico's Michael Trevino on Kyle's Priorities in Season 2

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 5 of Roswell, New Mexico, "I'll Stand By You."]

When Max's (Nathan Dean Parsons) pod shows signs of a malfunction — which everyone soon realizes is his attempt to pull his own plug — Liz (Jeanine Mason) decides to perform the experimental heart transplant ASAP.

Fortunately, Kyle (Michael Trevino) is a doctor and Michael (Michael Vlamis) comes up with an alien pacemaker that allows them to pull this off. The only problem? Max warns Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) not to bring him back, that he's an infection. But when he wakes following the successful surgery, Isobel's waiting — and ready — to face off against him.

Here, Trevino discusses "I'll Stand By You" and what's to come this season for Kyle.

Kyle was very much a realist about Max's situation, but did he expect this transplant to work?

Michael Trevino: Yes, because aside from the feelings towards Max and the whole situation, Kyle is a doctor, and his number one goal, whether in surgeries or anything else, is to save lives. Max is no different. In being a realist and being open and honest about the possibilities of this heart transplant not working, he still is doing his job and is professional above anything else on wanting to save somebody's life.

Let's talk about the doctor and friend sides of Kyle. Are we going to continue to see Kyle helping and risking his medical career and license?

We are, and it's something that Kyle is struggling with this season. We get deeper and deeper into Kyle breaking hospital policy and protocol with using certain instruments and going against what he's supposed to be doing and putting [Liz] and other people ahead of his day-to-day life at the hospital. That comes into play, comes into question, and it gets to Kyle because he's juggling too much at once, with his mother and everybody else and making sure his job is secure.

There has to be something attractive about being able to help people in different ways.

Right, and also, Liz, in her own right, is very great at what she does. She's one of the best. Not only is he being sucked into her world, but he's also learning something but the approach to the medicine itself is unorthodox, if you will. They're finding different ways to handle this situation and so it is not new medicine, but it is trying things differently, not traditionally.

He did tell Liz that he'd help her save Max, but then he'd need space. However, Max may not exactly be saved yet. What's coming up next when Max and Isobel face off? And will Kyle be involved at all?

I don't think Kyle wants any part of that. This whole first half of the season for Kyle and mostly everybody was how do we save Max? How can we all come together to save his life? Now, this episode, we see what happens after this attempt at a heart transplant. Kyle can only take it so far. "I'm going to help you. I'm here for you. I want to aid you in bringing Max back." When and if that happens, that's as far as he can go really. There's just so much more going on, and then on top of that, he has a love interest coming into his world and into his space. It's time for him to move on.

Kyle does have this new love interest in Steph, but he's not over Liz yet. What's coming up in his love life?

[That kiss in the closet], to her, was no big deal, just something that needed to be done, but he was questioning it. That brought up old feelings in him. He's only human, but he still has this love and affection towards Liz. He always will. It's about balancing that friendship more than anything. Because they are a family, in a sense, to one another. They've been close since they were kids.

Now, with Steph coming into the picture, to me, in all the relationships, Kyle just wants to be there to help in any way that he can. Steph brings a lot of spice to his life right now because she's not a pushover. She throws everything right back at Kyle, and both of them butt heads in a flirtatious way. Their relationship is going to have its ups and downs, but not in a way that you'd normally think. It's going to be more connected in a real way.

Kyle and Alex have a rocky history, but at the end of the episode, they share a flask after the surgery. Will we see more with those two and them becoming friends?

Yeah. I believe there's a hint of that. I remember in Season 1, I liked the little Scooby Doo mystery investigation team they had going on. They're still there for one another and check in with everything that's happening and going on.

Kyle's friends with Liz, but he's not really part of that friend group. Will that change?

Because the relationship with Steph becomes so much more connected and important in his life, both of them together becomes priority and just becomes a main focus of his life. We'll understand why as the season progresses, and because of that, he doesn't involve himself so much in what's happening with the aliens and seeing what they're up to. But of course, like everything else, Kyle's just always the common denominator in everything. He's always sucked into a situation to try and help out or try to be there, and so, someway, somehow, I'm sure he'll be around.

What else can you preview about what's coming up in the next few episodes? David Anders is coming in....

He is. Next week's episode is a really fun [one]. I feel like it's one of those episodes in TV shows where it stands out and just feels different. It doesn't feel so formulaic like most other television series. They have that one episode, whether it's a musical episode or an episode that's just surrounded around beats of comedy. I feel like next week's episode, directed by Geoff Shotz, is that episode for us this season. David Anders comes on board. He plays a wild character that throws everybody in a head spin.

