‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Cast Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Season 1 (PHOTOS)

Shiri Appleby (second from right), who portrayed Liz on the original 1999–2002 Roswell , directed an episode of the new series — and posed with stars (from left) Parsons, Mason, Michael Vlamis (Michael Guerin), and Heather Hemmens (Maria DeLuca). Says Mason: “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to work with someone who has so much love for this character and this show.”

Sparks literally flew when scientist Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) tested alien Max Evans’ (Nathan Dean Parsons) electro-magnetic energy early in the season. But fans had to wait until the finale for the star-crossed lovers’ first — and only? — sex scene. “I hope Season 2 will be significantly steamier than Season 1, for all the couples involved,” MacKenzie teases.

Filming the reveal that Isobel Evans-Bracken’s loving husband, Noah Bracken (Karan Oberoi), was really a fellow alien on a killing spree took an emotional toll on the actors, says Lily Cowles (with Oberoi and director Edward Ornelas). “So much grief was pouring out of me that day.”

The drive-in argument between decorated gay veteran Alex Manes (Tyler Blackburn, left) and his overbearing military father, Jesse (Trevor St. John), “shows how deeply seated the fear and shame are in Alex,” says Blackburn.

He may laugh between takes, but Michael Trevino (left, with director Geoff Shotz), who plays Dr. Kyle Valenti, takes his job very seriously. “He comes into work every single day at call time and leaves at wrap time — even if he’s not working — so he can shadow directors,” says executive producer Carina Adly MacKenzie.

In its first season, the out-of-this-world reimagining gave us sexy aliens, family drama, and heartbreaking twists.

