Which 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Character Are You? (QUIZ)

NBC’s musical comedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has had us tapping our toes and toughing out loud since its premiere. Whether it’s the shy and awkward Zoey, creative Mo, or charismatic Simon, everyone can connect with one of the many lovable characters!

Before the show’s return this Sunday, take the quiz below to find out which character from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist you are!

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Sundays, 9/8c, NBC