Friday TV Ratings: CBS Lineup Takes Total Viewers Lead With 'Magnum P.I.' on Top

Jim Halterman
CBS

Crime fighters and news dominated Friday prime time with CBS's procedural lineup all winning their timeslots in total viewers with Magnum P.I. winning the night with 6.93 million viewers. Second place went to its lead-in, MacGyver, with 6.34 million. A Blue Bloods rerun also grabbed the top spot for the 10 o'clock hour.

A multi-tie in the 18-49 demographic for the night with the aforementioned shows, a double airing of ABC's newsmagazine 20/20 and a rerun of the same network's Shark Tank all grabbed a 0.7 rating.

Best Lines of the Week (April 10-16): 'I'm the New Berlin Wall, Baby'See Also

Best Lines of the Week (April 10-16): 'I'm the New Berlin Wall, Baby'

From 'Killing Eve' to 'SNL At Home,' check out this week's most memorable lines from TV.

Here's the breakdown for Friday, April 17, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 ratingsTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.MacGyver (CBS)0.76.34
Shark Tank – R (ABC) 0.74.36
The Blacklist  (NBC)0.64.83
WWE Smackdown (Fox)0.62.19
Charmed (CW) 0.2651,000
9 p.m.Magnum P.I.  (CBS)0.76.93
20/20 (ABC) 0.74.00
The Blacklist - R (NBC)0.32.32
Dynasty (CW) 0.1320,000
10 p.m.20/20 (ABC)0.74.11
Blue Bloods R (CBS)0.55.60
Dateline (NBC)0.53.30