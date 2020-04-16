Wednesday TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' & 'Chicago' Finales Come Out on Top

On a busy Wednesday night of primetime television, Fox's The Masked Singer may have taken the night off of competition with its singalong episode but it was on the clock to grab the top spot for the night in the key 18-49 demographic.

For total viewers, the trifecta of One Chicago shows — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — each won their time periods in total viewers with Fire taking the lead in the first responder pack with 9.33 million viewers.

As the competition heats up on CBS' Survivor: Winners at War, the reality competition series rose slightly from last week's broadcast (7.9 million) but remained consistent with the past few weeks. The revival of ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire fell off from last week's premiere (6.2 million), losing over two million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, April 15, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):