VH1 Announces Star-Studded 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' (VIDEO)

The RuPaul's Drag Race universe is expanding with its first celebrity edition, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

Premiering Friday, April 24, at 9:30/8:30c, the four-part event series will air on the same night as the network's ongoing 12th season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Meanwhile, Untucked, which currently follows RuPaul's Drag Race in the Friday evening lineup, will shift to 11/10c.

Each week, a trio of celebrities will open their hearts and minds to the transformative power of drag and embrace their inner fierce queens. Stepping out onto the runway, they'll realize drag doesn't change them but reveals who they really are.

With the help of "Queen Supremes," Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, the celebrities will undergo transformations and compete in fan-favorite challenges to win money for charity. At the end of each episode, RuPaul will crown "America's Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar."

"RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast," says host and executive producer RuPaul of the new show. "We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time."

Find out who will be in those pantyhose by tuning into RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race this April and catch the teaser below.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, Series Premiere, Friday, April 24, 9:30/8:30c, VH1