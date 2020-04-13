Max Greenfield on 'The Neighborhood's Gender Dynamics & What He's Watching Right Now (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We're all looking for ways to entertain ourselves while spending so much time in our homes and the same goes for Max Greenfield, star of CBS' The Neighborhood.

The actor, who first grabbed our attention on Veronica Mars and, of course, as Schmidt on Fox's New Girl, has been busy homeschooling 10-year-old daughter Lily, which has lead to some hilarious short videos on Instagram showing the highs and lows of that experience. But since that can only take up so much of one's day, what's the actor been watching in his free time?

During a recent Zoom video interview with our Jim Halterman, Greenfield shared his TV picks and teased Monday's episode of The Neighborhood, featuring Dave (Greenfield) and neighbor Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) talk over gender dynamics and who has the power in their marriages to wives Gemma (Beth Behrs) and Tina (Tichina Arnold), respectively. Greenfield shared his experience with one particular scene where he doesn't have many lines but has to react and how he made sure not to go too big with his reactions.

Finally, Max's son, Ozzie, makes an appearance at the end of the video and it's clear the four-year old is a fan of a certain DC superhero. Watch the interview above for more.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS