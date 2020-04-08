'Schitt's Creek' Goes Out With a Bang, Finale Pulls in Highest Ratings for Series

A lot of people tuned into Schitt's Creek's series finale to see David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) say "I do."

The installment, aptly titled "Happy Ending" for more reasons than one, pulled in a total of 1.3 million viewers, the highest viewership for any episode of the series to date. Airing across Pop TV, Comedy Central, and Logo, the Roses bid farewell to viewers on top.

Trending worldwide on Twitter with the hashtag #SchittsFinale, the buzzy sendoff was filled with emotions as the lovable, semi-dysfunctional family at its center continued their journeys on differing paths. Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O'Hara) departing the small town to grow a motel franchise and star in a Sunrise Bay reboot, respectively, earning the once destitute Roses their fortune back.

Meanwhile, David and Patrick stayed and built on their married life in Schitt's Creek as Alexis (Annie Murphy) got ready to take on New York City and expand her public relations business. The happy conclusion for the cast of characters fans have come to love clearly resonated as ratings rose by double digits across every key demographic.

Performing 103 percent better than previous seasons, the final chapter of Schitt's Creek ruled as the most social show across all TV for the day of the finale. The documentary special, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell, which aired on Pop TV directly after the finale, was the highest-rated telecast in the network's history. (Source: Nielsen, L+SD. P2+ Gross AA for POP, CC and LOGO; Highest Rated Claim based on P25-54 Cvg Rtg. Nielsen Social)