'Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now' Exposes Hollywood's Worst Kept Secret

Investigation Discovery’s ID Breaking Now, premieres Sunday, April 12, revealing how an untouchable entertainment tycoon got away with unimaginable crimes for decades. The news story broke around the world and created a movement that changed everything. Hollywood’s worst kept secret was out, and insiders were reeling.

Many knew that Harvey Weinstein was a sexual predator, but when he was finally held accountable, the world was thinking, How did this go on for so long?

Carefully detailed reporting and exhaustive investigations led to a watershed moment of sexual harassment activism, serving as the catalyst that spawned the most culturally recognizable women’s rights movements of the decade.

Harvey Weinstein may be behind bars, but the stories of the women he harmed will no longer be locked up. Investigation Discovery’ ID Breaking Now will uncover unknown details behind today’s most heinous crimes, beginning with Hollywood’s most hated man, Harvey Weinstein.

In this hour-long special, viewers will hear from actress Rosanna Arquette, plus Rowena Chiu, Weinstein’s former assistant who was bound by a non-disclosure agreement that previously silenced her.

Additionally, Tarale Wulff and Katherine Kendall, aspiring actresses, who gave evidence in the trial, share their stories in intimate, in-depth interviews included alongside a one-on-one with Ambra Gutierrez, the woman who wore the wire that captured the infamous audio that helped to lead to Weinstein’s conviction and sentencing.

Raw and exposed, these women have felt the consequences of sharing their truth and have accepted the burden but, this episode does not stop there. For the first time on US television, Seth Freedman, the man who was Weinstein’s spy, speaks out and reveals the hit list of people Weinstein wanted silenced.

Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now, Premiere, Sunday, April 12, 10/9c, Investigation Discovery