Can McGarrett Save Danny in the 'Hawaii Five-0' Series Finale? (VIDEO)

Series finales often like to shake things up in a big way to send off a beloved show. Is that what CBS' Hawaii Five-0 is preparing its viewers for by putting Danny Williams (Scott Caan) in harm's way in tonight's final episode?

That's what it looks like in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek which sees Lt. Cmdr. Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) and Lincoln Cole (guest star Lance Gross) arrive at a fiery scene where Danny's car is ablaze. Is Danny in the car? Or is his life in the hands of bad guys, namely the widow of Wo Fat, Daiyu Mei (Eugenia Yuan), who's shown she'll do anything to get the mysterious cypher left to Steve by his late mother, Doris (Christine Lahti).

Check out the exclusive clip from the series finale above. And while we can't tell you exactly what's in store for the episode, but we can warn you that you'll want to have tissues handy when watching.

Hawaii Five-0, Series Finale, Friday, April 3, 9/8c, CBS