First Look: Jelly Bean Returns to Help Red on 'The Blacklist' (VIDEO)

The last two Blacklist episodes played with an Agatha Christie And Then There Were None-type murder mystery spiced by a little romance for international criminal turned FBI ally Red Reddington (James Spader). But the April 3 episode offers some much-needed comic relief.

It's all thanks to the returning Glen "Jelly Bean" Carter (Clark Middleton), the endearingly self-confident DMV cog/sometime locator and facilitator of objects and people for Reddington. And TV Insider has a first look at his return in the clip above.

But when Glen is tasked with delivering a truckload of valuable cargo for Red, he loses the vehicle — which could cost his employer some big bucks. The go-to guy tries to prove his continued worth to his boss with desperate attempts to secure the truck. Among his game efforts: entering a “Hands on a Hardbody” endurance contest at an auto dealership in which the last person holding onto a truck — yes Red’s truck — wins it.

While Glen and Red sweat their problem, physically and psychically, the FBI Task Force is investigating a series of attacks on data centers by a Blacklister with a very peculiar condition, and Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) — as usual — is conducting her own secret investigation on the side.

