Sian Clifford & Matthew MacFadyen Are Cheats in 'Quiz' Teaser (VIDEO)

A peek at AMC's Quiz has arrived in the form of an ITV teaser as the star of the limited series, Sian Clifford (Fleabag), shared the video on her social media.

The actress, who appears in the series alongside Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, expressed excitement over the show's newly revealed ITV premiere date – Quiz is a co-production with the British network. "OMG WE HAVE AN AIR DATE!!! #EasterMonday APRIL 13TH, WE BE HATCHIN'... Beyond proud of this project. Honestly can't believe I'm in it!!" Clifford tweeted. "Fleabag meets Succession. Please tune in if you happen to find yourself at home..."

She also shared the trailer, before following up with another tweet, saying, "(This is UK only btw, US release set for May on @AMC_TV, wooop! Specific air date still to be confirmed)." It's unclear if this means the previously slated May 25 premiere date on AMC has changed or not, considering Killing Eve's moved-up Season 3 return, it's possible there could be some changes ahead.

If all remains the same schedule-wise, Quiz will arrive Monday, May 25 and air through Wednesday, May 27 on three consecutive nights at 9/8c. The three-part drama, directed by Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal, The Queen) and written by James Graham, tells the true story of how Charles (Macfadyen) and Diana Ingram (Clifford) managed to cheat the UK's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? game show.

With the help of an accomplice, the couple were accused of unfair play by coughing during the show's recorded segments. Michael Sheen takes on the role of Chris Tarrant, Millionaire's British host, in the exciting limited series.

Catch a peek at what's to come in the teaser shared by Clifford above and keep an eye out for the official AMC trailer when it arrives, along with any updates on premiere date changes.

Quiz, Series Premiere, Monday, May 25, 9/8c, AMC