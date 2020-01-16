'TWD: World Beyond,' 'Killing Eve,' 'Quiz' & More Get Premiere Dates on AMC Networks

During the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour presentation, AMC Networks announced various premiere dates for new and returning shows and shared new images for highly anticipated titles like The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Quiz.

Below, we're breaking down the major news and notes from the event. Get ready to mark your calendars!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

AMC's third entry into the Walking Dead Universe introduces viewers to a whole new cast with The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The series will debut Sunday, April 12 at 10/9c (subsequent episodes will air Sundays at 9/8c), directly after the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead.

This series delves into a new mythology and story following the first generation of humans raised in a surviving civilization of the post-walker world.

Quiz

Starring Fleabag's Sian Clifford and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, Quiz is set to premiere Monday, May 25 at 9/8c and air for three consecutive nights through May 27 in the same timeslot. The limited series depicts the true story about Charles and Diana Ingram who attempted to scam the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in their native England. Stephen Fears directs the title written by playwright James Graham.

Killing Eve

The third season of BBC America's critically-acclaimed series has slated an April 2020 premiere date, with an exact day to be announced at a later time. The show, which has been renewed through Season 4, is expected to return for even more episodes in 2021. Don't miss it as Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh continue Villanelle and Eve's story this spring.

Brockmire

The fourth and final season of Brockmire is scheduled to premiere Wednesday, March 18 at 10/9c. Fast-forwarding 15 years into the dystopian future, Brockmire (Hank Azaria) is serving as the Commissioner of Baseball. As the world around him descends into chaos, he'll be tasked with saving America's pastime.

Liar

The psychological thriller returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, April 8 at 11/10c. The show picks up as, three weeks after evidence proved Andrew Earlham sexually assaulted multiple women, his body is found in Kent marshes. When the case becomes a murder investigation, the small town in which the events take place is shaken up, to say the least. Don't miss the latest chapter this spring.