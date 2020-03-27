'Killing Eve' Moves Up Season 3 Premiere Date by 2 Weeks

Season 3 of BBC America and AMC's critically acclaimed series Killing Eve will debut two weeks earlier than planned as a treat for fans.

On Friday, March 27, the show's Twitter page shared the good news along with a video. "Ahhhhhhhhhhh. #KillingEve returns two weeks early, Sunday, April 12 at 9pm on @BBCAmerica and @AMC_TV," the caption reads. Originally, the show was set for an April 26 premiere date on both AMC and BBC America.

The video offers a look into what's coming in the next chapter as psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) goes on with living life believing ex-MI6 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead after she shot her in Season 2. Meanwhile, Eve believes Villanelle will never find her, but it's clear that won't be the case.

Season 3 will see a "personal death" occur for either Eve or Villanelle that will set them on another collision course. The journey back to each other will cost them friends, family, and allegiances, including parts of their souls.

'Killing Eve' Season 3 Sneak Peek: Does Villanelle Need to 'Lawyer Up'? (VIDEO) We've seen her do many bad things in the first two seasons, but is the villainess going to need some legal help in the new episodes?

Picking up six months after the events of the Season 2 finale, this next chapter will see Kim Bodnia and Fiona Shaw return alongside Oh and Comer. New cast members in Season 3 include Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

Suzanne Heathcote serves as the show's lead writer and executive producer in Season 3, which also includes fellow EPs Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, and Sandra Oh. Nige Watson also serves as a producer on the series inspired by the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.

Don't miss Killing Eve's early premiere this April on AMC and BBC America.

Killing Eve, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, April 12, 9/8c, AMC and BBC America