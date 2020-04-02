Celeb Chefs Gather to Reminisce About an Icon in 'Dishing With Julia Child' (VIDEO)

When Julia Child’s seminal show The French Chef debuted in 1963, little did anyone know that she would change the way Americans thought about cooking forever. With her distinctive voice and infectious passion for French cuisine, she demystified classic dishes and empowered and inspired millions of home cooks and professional chefs.

In Dishing with Julia Child, nine of today’s most respected chefs, José Andrés, Rick Bayless, Carla Hall, Vivian Howard, Sara Moulton, Jacques Pépin, Éric Ripert, Marcus Samuelsson and Martha Stewart, gather together to screen and delight in favorite episodes of Child’s iconic show. The 6-part series premieres Friday, April 3 on PBS with back-to-back episodes.

As these chefs watch original The French Chef episodes, they share personal reminiscences, anecdotes and a few laughs as they discuss the immeasurable impact she had on their lives, careers and the American food scene.

This is an affectionate look at a true pioneer.

On the first episode, "The Whole Fish Story," José Andrés and Eric Ripert are amazed by Julia Child’s hands-on treatment of a whole fish. They discuss her ability to dive in to fish filleting while encouraging viewers to attempt this difficult preparation.

On the next, "The Good Loaf," celebrity chefs Vivian Howard, Marcus Samuelsson, Carla Hall and Sara Moulton follow Julia Child’s bread making recipes for classic pain de mie and a raisin bread. Sara highlights Julia’s role in re-orienting people’s perception of food, while Carla notes Julia’s skill in making ingredients and techniques accessible.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dishing with Julia Child, Premiere, Friday, April 3, 10/9c, PBS (Check your local listings)