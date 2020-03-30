'Bachelor' Star Michelle Money's Daughter on Life Support After Skateboarding Accident

Former Bachelor star Michelle Money is asking fans for their prayers and good thoughts after revealing her daughter Brielle is in the ICU and on life support following a skateboarding accident.

The reality star broke the news on Instagram on Monday, March 30 with a photo of Brielle laying on a hospital bed hooked up to monitors and wearing a neck brace.

“Brielle was in [a] terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support. She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital,” the 39-year-old writes.

“Please — I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so.”

She went on to encourage parents to always make sure their children wear helmets, even when they don’t want to.

“This is the worst experience of my life. ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK,” she emphasizes.

Michelle also thanked her neighbors, who were the first ones to find Brielle following her accident.

“Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful,” she continues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Money (@michellemoney) on Aug 31, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

“Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love. Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through.”

Michelle, who shares Brielle with ex-husband Ryan Money, is best known for competing on Season 15 of The Bachelor with Brad Womack, Season 2 of Bachelor Pad, and Season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise.

