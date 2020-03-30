All 11 New Romances Arriving on Hallmark Movies Now in April

Rick and Christina Gables
Hallmark Movies Now April 2020
Hallmark Movies Now

Hallmark Movies Now is adding 11 additional Hallmark movies, as it offers subscribers a fresh slate of programming during its “Home Is Where the Heart Is” event.

Here are the highlights of debuts on Hallmark Movies Now throughout the month of April:

HALLMARK CHANNEL LOVE AT FIRST DANCE 2018 BECCA TOBIN NIALL MATER

Love at First Dance

Available to stream starting Monday, March 30, 2020
Stars: Becca Tobin, Niall Matter

Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan's former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor.

HALLMARK CHANNEL 2017 THE LOVE STRUCK CAFE ANDREW W WALKER SARAH JANE MORRIS

Love Struck Cafe

Available to stream starting Monday, March 30, 2020
Stars: Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew Walker

An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she's chosen to develop her hometown’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family's home.

HALLMARK CHANNEL PUMPKIN PIE WARS 2016 JULIE GONZALO ERIC ARAGON

Pumpkin Pie Wars

Available to stream starting Monday, March 30, 2020
Stars: Julie Gonzalo, Eric Aragon

The respective children of two rival bakers fall in love while preparing to compete against each other in a pumpkin pie contest.

HALLMARK CHANNEL JUST ADD ROMANCE 2019 LUKE MACFARLANE MEGHANN FAHY

Just Add Romance

Available to stream starting Monday, April 6, 2020
Stars: Meghann Fahy, Luck Macfarlane

When Carly and Jason, exact opposites, compete on a famed cooking show for the chance at their own restaurant, what will matter more – their culinary careers or their potential love?

HALLMARK CHANNEL HARVEST LOVE 2017 RYAN PAEVEY JEN LILLEY

Harvest Love

Available to stream starting Monday, April 6, 2020
Stars: Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey

A widowed surgeon visits her family's pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear.

HALLMARK CHANNEL LOVE UNLEASHED JENN LILLEY CHRISTOPHER RUSSELL

Love Unleashed

Available to stream starting Monday, April 13, 2020
Stars: Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell

While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter's pleas to adopt a rescue dog.

HALLMARK CHANNEL LOVE ON A LIMB AHSLEY WILLIAMS TREVOR DONOVAN MARILU HENNER

Love on a Limb

Available to stream starting Monday, April 13, 2020
Stars: Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan

Always willing to fight for a just cause, Aimie Roarke chains herself to her town's beloved oak tree to stop the mayor from cutting it down. While attempting to outwait her, a handsome landscaper becomes close to her.

HALLMARK CHANNEL2018 THE BEACH HOUSE MINKA KELLY ANDIE MACDOWELL HALLMARK HALL OF FAME

The Beach House

(Hallmark Hall of Fame)
Available to stream starting Monday, April 20, 2020
Stars: Minka Kelly, Chad Michael Murray, Andie MacDowell, Makenzie Vega

Caretta thought she'd left her Southern roots and troubled family far behind until her mother lures her home. As she repairs the family beach house and renews old acquaintances, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways.

Love Locks

(Hallmark Hall of Fame)
Available to stream starting Monday, April 20, 2020
Stars: Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell

A woman (Rebecca Romijn) returns to Paris after a 20-year absence and ends up reconnecting with her college boyfriend (Jerry O'Connell).

HALLMARK-CHANNEL-UNDER-THE-AUTMN-MOON-WES-BROWN-LINDY-BOOTH

Under the Autumn Moon

Available to stream starting Monday, April 27, 2020
Stars: Lindy Booth, Wes Brown

While scouting a dude ranch for the outdoor adventure company that employs her, a woman rediscovers her passion for the great outdoors and becomes smitten with the ranch's owner.

HALLMARK CHANNEL 2017 LOVE ON THE SLOPES THOMAS BEAUDOIN KATRINA BOWDEN

Love on the Slopes

Available to stream starting Monday, April 27, 2020
Stars: Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin

Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex's guide as she faces her fears.