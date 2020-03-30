All 11 New Romances Arriving on Hallmark Movies Now in April

Hallmark Movies Now is adding 11 additional Hallmark movies, as it offers subscribers a fresh slate of programming during its “Home Is Where the Heart Is” event.

Here are the highlights of debuts on Hallmark Movies Now throughout the month of April:

Love at First Dance

Available to stream starting Monday, March 30, 2020

Stars: Becca Tobin, Niall Matter

Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan's former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor.

Love Struck Cafe

Available to stream starting Monday, March 30, 2020

Stars: Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew Walker

An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she's chosen to develop her hometown’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family's home.

Pumpkin Pie Wars

Available to stream starting Monday, March 30, 2020

Stars: Julie Gonzalo, Eric Aragon

The respective children of two rival bakers fall in love while preparing to compete against each other in a pumpkin pie contest.

Just Add Romance

Available to stream starting Monday, April 6, 2020

Stars: Meghann Fahy, Luck Macfarlane

When Carly and Jason, exact opposites, compete on a famed cooking show for the chance at their own restaurant, what will matter more – their culinary careers or their potential love?

Harvest Love

Available to stream starting Monday, April 6, 2020

Stars: Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey

A widowed surgeon visits her family's pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear.

Love Unleashed

Available to stream starting Monday, April 13, 2020

Stars: Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell

While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter's pleas to adopt a rescue dog.

Love on a Limb

Available to stream starting Monday, April 13, 2020

Stars: Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan

Always willing to fight for a just cause, Aimie Roarke chains herself to her town's beloved oak tree to stop the mayor from cutting it down. While attempting to outwait her, a handsome landscaper becomes close to her.

The Beach House

(Hallmark Hall of Fame)

Available to stream starting Monday, April 20, 2020

Stars: Minka Kelly, Chad Michael Murray, Andie MacDowell, Makenzie Vega

Caretta thought she'd left her Southern roots and troubled family far behind until her mother lures her home. As she repairs the family beach house and renews old acquaintances, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways.

Love Locks

(Hallmark Hall of Fame)

Available to stream starting Monday, April 20, 2020

Stars: Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell

A woman (Rebecca Romijn) returns to Paris after a 20-year absence and ends up reconnecting with her college boyfriend (Jerry O'Connell).

Under the Autumn Moon

Available to stream starting Monday, April 27, 2020

Stars: Lindy Booth, Wes Brown

While scouting a dude ranch for the outdoor adventure company that employs her, a woman rediscovers her passion for the great outdoors and becomes smitten with the ranch's owner.

Love on the Slopes

Available to stream starting Monday, April 27, 2020

Stars: Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin