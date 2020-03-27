Get the Details on 'Just My Type' & 3 More Hallmark Spring Fever Movies

In Just My Type, the first of Hallmark's four new original "Spring Fever" movies, all our favorite themes are in bloom.

Big-city pop culture writer Vanessa (Bethany Joy Lenz) travels to a rural setting, in this case found in Washington state, to nurse a broken heart. There, she meets Martin (Brett Dalton, above, with Lenz), a reclusive mystery author with a scene-stealing golden retriever. If she can convince him to do an interview, that promotion she's been after will be hers!

While you ponder how that plays out, here’s what comes next.

You're Bacon Me Crazy

Hallmark can't take credit for that title. This one is based on a Suzanne Nelson novel. Natalie Hall stars as Cleo, a chef with a popular food truck in Portland, Oregon. Her hopes of winning a local competition could be dashed by rival Gabe (Michael Rady), who parks across the street.

This is Rady's fifth movie for a Hallmark channel in less than two years. He deserves an award for that.

Fashionably Yours

What's this? The rare Hallmark movie that doesn't want the leading lady to move home? Overlooked at her fashion-magazine job in Seattle, Lauren (The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham) is ready to pack it in. Then Rob (Kendrick Sampson, How to Get Away With Murder), the owner of the moving company, decides to play tour guide and remind her of the Emerald City's charms.

Nature of Love

Another fish-out-of-water writer, Katie (Emilie Ullerup), scores an assignment going undercover as a guest at a luxury camping resort in a gorgeous, fictional location in the Pacific Northwest (a hot locale!). She faces her fears with the help of outdoorsman Will (Christopher Russell), who looks ruggedly handsome holding a glass of champagne by the lake. Cheers!

Just My Type, Movie Premiere, Saturday, March 28, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

You're Bacon Me Crazy, Movie Premiere, Saturday, April 4, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

Fashionably Yours, Movie Premiere, Saturday, April 11, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

Nature of Love, Movie Premiere, Saturday, April 18, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel