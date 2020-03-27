Jill Wagner & Kristoffer Polaha Return in 'Mystery 101: An Education in Murder'

Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha star in Mystery 101: An Education in Murder, a new Signature Mystery premiering Sunday, March 29, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Professor Amy Winslow (Wagner) can’t believe her colleague, a Mark Twain scholar, is capable of murder, and yet there he sits in prison for injecting strychnine into the asthma inhaler of a professor who recently uncovered an early draft of Huck Finn at an estate sale.

Determined to prove her friend’s innocence, Amy enlists the help of Detective Travis Burke (Polaha), whose predecessor is the very same cop who convicted Amy’s colleague. Now the retired police officer is stubbornly insisting his arrest should stand and he’s going to great lengths to see that it does.

But Amy’s not the only one who thinks his conviction should be overturned. A young woman has arrived in town who is working on a book about the case, which is remarkably similar to a five-year-old unsolved murder involving a different poisoned professor who had just accused a student of plagiarism. Both murders certainly bring a whole new meaning to the age old saying “publish or perish.”

Mystery 101: An Education in Murder, Premiere, Sunday, March 29, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries