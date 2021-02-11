Hallmark Sets Spring Fling 2021 Lineup, New ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ & ‘Mystery 101’ Movies
Fans of Hallmark movies — the romantic comedies and mysteries — have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.
From five new movies for the annual Spring Fling event — including one filmed on location in Ireland and a follow-up to One Winter Proposal starring Taylor Cole and Jack Turner — to new installments of popular mystery series (with faves Candace Cameron Bure and Jill Wagner), there’s plenty to keep you tuned in to the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries over March and April.
Check out all the details:
Spring Fling 2021 Lineup
Chasing Waterfalls
Cast: Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell
Synopsis: Amy (Busby) is assigned to photograph a fabled waterfall and ends up falling for her rugged guide, Mark (Russell).
Air date: Saturday, March 20, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel
Breakup Bootcamp
Cast: Italia Ricci, Ryan Paevey
Synopsis: Miranda (Ricci) runs a boot camp for the recently broken hearted. She begins to form a connection with new client Ben (Paevey) who is also an undercover reporter, investigating whether her boot camp is a fad or a phenomenon.
Air date: Saturday, March 27, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel
One Perfect Wedding
Cast: Taylor Cole, Jack Turner, Rukiya Bernard, Dewshane Williams
Synopsis: With Cara (Cole) leaving on an international book tour in two weeks and Ben’s (Turner) business expansion keeping him busy, the couple decides they won’t let work commitments postpone their nuptials any longer. So, they book the Clara Lake chalet and head back to where their romance began for a small, intimate wedding with friends and family…just 10 days away. With the help of their best friends Megan (Bernard) and Sean (Williams), Cara and Ben feel nothing can stop them from having the perfect wedding.
Air date: Saturday, April 3, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel
As Luck Would Have It
Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Allen Leech
Synopsis: Lindsey (Swisher) travels to Ireland to acquire land that is perfect for a resort. She decides to enter the town’s world-renowned matchmaking festival to prove her investment in the community and win over a handsome local (Leech). Filmed on location in Ireland.
Air date: Saturday, April 10, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel
Right in Front of Me (working title)
Cast: Janel Parrish and Marco Grazzini
Synopsis: Carly (Parrish) gets a second chance at romance with her college crush but isn’t sure how to impress him until her new friend Nick (Grazzini) starts giving her advice. Soon she learns who the right man for her really is.
Air date: Saturday, April 17, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel
March Mysteries
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Marilu Henner
Synopsis: When Aida Teagarden’s (Henner) real estate client is found murdered, her sleuthing daughter Aurora (Cameron Bure) sets out with her fiancé Nick (Matter) and the Real Murders Club to solve the murder.
Air date: Sunday, March 14, 8/7c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Mystery 101: Killer Timing
Cast: Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, Erin Cahill
Synopsis: An escaped serial killer and an attempt on Travis’ (Polaha) life makes this their most dangerous case yet as Amy (Wagner) and Travis team up with his FBI agent ex-wife (Cahill) to find the connection before it’s too late.
Air date: Sunday, March 21, 8/7c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries