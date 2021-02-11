Hallmark Sets Spring Fling 2021 Lineup, New ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ & ‘Mystery 101’ Movies

Fans of Hallmark movies — the romantic comedies and mysteries — have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

From five new movies for the annual Spring Fling event — including one filmed on location in Ireland and a follow-up to One Winter Proposal starring Taylor Cole and Jack Turner — to new installments of popular mystery series (with faves Candace Cameron Bure and Jill Wagner), there’s plenty to keep you tuned in to the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries over March and April.

Check out all the details:

Spring Fling 2021 Lineup

Chasing Waterfalls

Cast: Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell

Synopsis: Amy (Busby) is assigned to photograph a fabled waterfall and ends up falling for her rugged guide, Mark (Russell).

Air date: Saturday, March 20, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

Breakup Bootcamp

Cast: Italia Ricci, Ryan Paevey

Synopsis: Miranda (Ricci) runs a boot camp for the recently broken hearted. She begins to form a connection with new client Ben (Paevey) who is also an undercover reporter, investigating whether her boot camp is a fad or a phenomenon.

Air date: Saturday, March 27, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

One Perfect Wedding

Cast: Taylor Cole, Jack Turner, Rukiya Bernard, Dewshane Williams

Synopsis: With Cara (Cole) leaving on an international book tour in two weeks and Ben’s (Turner) business expansion keeping him busy, the couple decides they won’t let work commitments postpone their nuptials any longer. So, they book the Clara Lake chalet and head back to where their romance began for a small, intimate wedding with friends and family…just 10 days away. With the help of their best friends Megan (Bernard) and Sean (Williams), Cara and Ben feel nothing can stop them from having the perfect wedding.

Air date: Saturday, April 3, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

As Luck Would Have It

Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Allen Leech

Synopsis: Lindsey (Swisher) travels to Ireland to acquire land that is perfect for a resort. She decides to enter the town’s world-renowned matchmaking festival to prove her investment in the community and win over a handsome local (Leech). Filmed on location in Ireland.

Air date: Saturday, April 10, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

Right in Front of Me (working title)

Cast: Janel Parrish and Marco Grazzini

Synopsis: Carly (Parrish) gets a second chance at romance with her college crush but isn’t sure how to impress him until her new friend Nick (Grazzini) starts giving her advice. Soon she learns who the right man for her really is.

Air date: Saturday, April 17, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

March Mysteries

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Marilu Henner

Synopsis: When Aida Teagarden’s (Henner) real estate client is found murdered, her sleuthing daughter Aurora (Cameron Bure) sets out with her fiancé Nick (Matter) and the Real Murders Club to solve the murder.

Air date: Sunday, March 14, 8/7c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Mystery 101: Killer Timing

Cast: Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, Erin Cahill

Synopsis: An escaped serial killer and an attempt on Travis’ (Polaha) life makes this their most dangerous case yet as Amy (Wagner) and Travis team up with his FBI agent ex-wife (Cahill) to find the connection before it’s too late.

Air date: Sunday, March 21, 8/7c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries