Chief Terry Makes Himself Clear to His Crew in 'Tacoma FD' Premiere (VIDEO)

Tacoma FD is back with brand new episodes when Season 2 of the firefighter workplace comedy premieres Thursday, March 26 and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

Co-created and starring Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan, the new season sees their characters, Captain Eddie Penisi and Chief Terry McConky, back in the swing of things as Terry lays down the law in a briefing. As viewers and fans can gather, hilarity ensues as the crew keeps tally over how many times the Chief asks, "Do I make myself clear?"

"Liability rules have changed," the Chief begins, "Civilians are no longer allowed on the fire pole. I don't care who you're trying to impress, do I make myself clear?" Andy (Eugene Cordero) then shoots a smug glance Lucy's (Hassie Harrison) way.

They all assent by saying "yes, they understand," but the rules aren't something they're paying particular attention to. The tallies are a competition and Andy's clearly winning as he pulls out more "do I make myself clears" from the Chief.

See how the silly scene unfolds above ahead of the show's return which will also see the squad fighting fires at a haunted house, trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighter's Ball, and creating fire safety videos with one of Tacoma's buffest group of firefighters. Marcus Henderson and Gabriel Hogan also star in the series alongside Lemme, Heffernan, Cordero, and Hassie.

Don't miss Tacoma FD when the laughs return Thursday on truTV.

Tacoma FD, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, March 26, 10/9c, truTV