'Tacoma FD' Returns for Another Season of Shenanigans on truTV (VIDEO)

TruTV’s hit comedy series, Tacoma FD, returns on Thursday, March 26. The half-hour comedy, created by and starring Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan of the Super Troopers franchise, is set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities. Season 2 will feature more audacious content with relatable characters and laugh-out-loud moments..

This season, the squad finds themselves fighting fires at a haunted house, trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighter’s Ball, and creating fire safety videos with the buffest group of firefighters in Tacoma. Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead the firehouse shenanigans and are joined by an eclectic crew played by Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike) and Hassie Harrison (Lucy).

Light on blazes that need extinguishing, these firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls.

The second season features guest appearances from Joe Pantoliano, Bobby Moynihan, Jessica Lowe and Jeff Dunham, along with returning guest stars Paul Soter, Martin Starr, Jimmy Tatro, Suzy Nakamura and Jamie Kaler.

Tacoma FD, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, March 26 at 10/9c, truTV