Get Your First Look at Monica Raymund in Starz's 'Hightown' (VIDEO)

A new look at Starz's latest series has arrived with a trailer and fresh key art for Hightown.

Beginning Sunday, May 17 at 8/7c, viewers can tune in live across the U.S. and Canada for the new drama starring Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund. Viewers in Europe and Latin America will also have the ability to tune in via STARZPLAY that same day.

Set in Cape Cod, Hightown follows Jackie Quiñones (Raymund), a woman working on her sobriety while also investigating a murder. A hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, Jackie's life is thrown into chaos when she discovers a body on the beach – yet another casualty of Cape Cod's growing opioid epidemic.

This event sparks her road to recovery as she takes steps towards becoming sober, until she's faced with having to solve the murder. Jackie then begins to spiral when she's forced to work with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), a blunt but vital member of Cape Cod's Interagency Narcotics Unit.

When Ray also spins out of control solving the case, things get even more chaotic. The show's themes are teased in the new key art, above.

Hightown also stars Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood. The show is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter with Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Ellen H. Schwartz. Rachel Morrison directed the first two episodes.

Give the series a peek with the trailer below and don't miss Hightown when it debuts later this spring.