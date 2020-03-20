Hallmark's 'We Need a Little Christmas' Marathon Will Cheer Up Your Weekend

Hallmark Channel has a weekend of what viewers asked for, We Need a Little Christmas, a special marathon featuring Countdown to Christmas movies Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22.

A Christmas Detour starring Cameron Bure and Paul Greene kicks off the special event on Friday, March 20 (12 p.m. ET/PT). The marathon continues throughout the weekend with movies including Crown for Christmas, A Very Merry Mix-Up, Christmas at Dollywood, Write Before Christmas, and concludes with Christmas in Rome (Sunday, March 22, 6 p.m. ET/PT).

See the full schedule below:

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”) and Paul Greene (“Bitten”)

A bubbly bride-to-be's Christmas plans take an unexpected turn when her holiday flight to New York is detoured and she encounters a cynical bar manager who has lost his faith in love. As she scrambles to make it back east for Christmas - and plan her upcoming wedding - the young bride-to-be begins wondering if she's marrying the right man, and learns a surprising lesson about love.

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date

Stars: Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”), Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”), Teryl Rothery (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”) and Bruce Boxleitner (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

When Brooke is dumped right before Christmas, she enlists the help of actor Joel to play the role of her boyfriend for the holidays. Brooke had described her ex-boyfriend as “Mr. Christmas” to her family and worries about keeping up the ruse when she discovers Joel is Jewish and has never celebrated the holiday. Fortunately, her family is eager to celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas, and the two grow closer over sharing their traditions. When Brooke’s family grows suspicious about Joel’s identity, she and Joel must decide whether to keep up the relationship charade or admit their true feelings.

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story

Stars: Kristin Chenoweth (“Glee”) and Scott Wolf (“The Night Shift”)

Youth choir director Katherine discovers one of her student volunteers, Danny, has a golden voice and tries to enlist him for the big Christmas Eve show, despite his widowed father Greg’s resistance. When she shows up one night at Danny’s home to make a final plea for the teen to work with the choir, a snowstorm forces her to spend the night. While she is successful at winning over Greg, a budding romance also develops. However, Danny has a life-changing secret which affects both his father and Katherine and threatens to undermine this new relationship.

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle All the Way

Stars: Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives”), Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”)

The creator of a new social media app that pairs busy singles with strictly platonic partners for all the social commitments of the holiday season is matched with a young advertising executive looking for the right woman on his arm to impress his boss. Everything goes exactly as planned until the one thing neither of them expected happens, and they find themselves falling for one another.

8:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

When a driven doctor doesn't get the prestigious position she planned for, she unexpectedly finds herself moving to a remote Alaskan town.

10:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Crown for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)

With Christmas approaching, Allie Foster, a struggling New York artist, is summoned to a faraway castle to act as a governess to a rebellious young princess. When Allie forms an unlikely bond with the princess, she attracts the attention of the nation's handsome king, who's facing an arranged marriage against his heart's wishes. As Christmas Eve draws near, and an undeniable chemistry develops between Allie and the king, the struggling New York artist finds herself a long way from home - and swept up in romance, royalty and the spirit of the holidays.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“Forever in My Heart”) and Steve Lund (“Reign”)

When Lacey takes a rare break from work for her friend Avas Christmas Eve wedding, she reconnects with her former flame, Ean. The two decorate the cottage where the newlyweds will spend their honeymoon  a cottage said to bring true love to anyone who stays there  and feel their chemistry return. Lacey, however, is dating her equally workaholic business partner, Roger, who arrives just before the wedding. With Roger in town Lacey sees the sharp contrast between Eans family values and Rogers sole focus on work, and must decide if the professional goals she shares with Roger or the connection and history she shares with Ean are more important in a lasting relationship.

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Stephan Hagan (“Against the Dark”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”)

A young working girl with a blue-collar background is surprised when her new fiancé announces he is actually a prince of a small sovereign country in Europe. After the couple quickly takes off to spend the holidays at his family's sprawling, royal castle, she must work hard to win over her disapproving and unaccepting future mother-in-law-the Queen-and find out if love truly can conquer all.

3:30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas

Stars: Rachel Skarsten (“Reign”) and Trevor Donovan (“90210”)

Reluctant wedding planner Maddie Krug (Skarsten) meets her match in Johnny Blake (Donovan), an action movie star who has hired her to plan his sisters Christmas nuptials in the picturesque Sierra Nevada mountain town of Fools Gold.

5:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Orange is the New Black”) and Mark Wiebe (“Sweet Karma”)

A newly engaged shop owner is nervous to meet her future in-laws at Christmas, especially because she will be arriving ahead of her boyfriend. Through a serendipitous series of events, she ends up ringing in the holidays with the wrong family, a warm and loving clan whose son has undeniable chemistry with her.

7:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Stars: Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

World-traveler Harper returns to Memphis for the holidays and nannies for wealthy widower Owen while awaiting news about a job overseas. As they grow close, Harper encourages Owen to break out of his routine and spend more time with his children, while Owen encourages Harper to have confidence. Harper and Owen prepare for a joint event at Graceland featuring a fundraiser for Owen’s company and an Elvis at Christmas exhibit Harper is producing. They develop feelings for each other, Harper realizes how much she enjoys living near family and must decide if her home for the holidays will be her forever home.

9:00 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride

Stars: Katrina Law (“Spartacus: War of the Damned”), Jordan Belfi (“Surrogates”) and Patricia Richardson (“Home Improvement”)

With the promise of a promotion hanging in the balance, a tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip about an influential political family. Her cynical opinion of them changes, however, when she inadvertently ends up spending the week leading up to Christmas with them and starts falling for one of the sons.

11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”), Mark Deklin (“Grace and Frankie”) and Natasha Bure (“Make It or Break It”)

Identical twins Kate and Chris Lockhart plot to be the other sister -- at Kates office and Chris school  and take on planning their sisters Christmas events. One rule, though: no romance. Chris as Kate is making her mark in the office, but co-worker Greg Turner grows curious about her sudden style. Kate as Chris, warming to her sudden family life, is introduced to a wealthy donor to help out the festival. Her jaw drops when she realizes that Tom Kinder is a teenage crush she met at that very festival 20 years ago. Can the sisters pull off their big events? And what about no romance? Will their little game of deceit take two hearts with it  Gregs and Toms?

1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”), and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” 9 to 5)

Event planner Rachel Davis returns to her Tennessee hometown to take on the biggest job of her career – Dollywood’s 30th Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration – and is teamed up with unimaginative operations director Luke Hakman to plan the event that has to be as bombastic and glamourous as Dolly Parton herself. And when Dolly gets involved in a little matchmaking, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas event lights up the sky with joy, laughter and love.

3:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Bride for Christmas”)

With Christmas approaching, a handsome fireman afraid of commitment adopts a stray cat and meets a beautiful veterinary student who challenges his decision to remain a confirmed bachelor.

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza

Stars: Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

With Christmas approaching in New York City, Jessica, an archival historian enmeshed in a declining romantic relationship, is hired to create an exhibition honoring the history of Christmas at The Plaza Hotel. There, she meets Nick, a handsome decorator who’s been commissioned to deck out the iconic landmark. When they’re paired together to prepare the exhibition, they wind up enjoying a host of holiday traditions together and find themselves falling for each other. Tensions soon rise as Jessica must figure out her romantic priorities and decide with whom she’ll ultimately spend Christmas at The Plaza.

7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

Elementary school teacher Lauren Gabriel decides to leave the comfortable and familiar – and career-only minded boyfriend – for a more family-friendly/white-picket fence lifestyle far from Boston. En route, her train is delayed in the small, quaint town of Grandon Falls, nicknamed “Christmastown.” When Lauren meets the handsome handy-man Travis, his young foster son Dylan and searches for a long-lost beloved family heirloom, she extends her stay. During the festive and family-focused days before Christmas she gets an unexpected opportunity and contemplates a life-changing decision, realizing that Christmas – and Grandon Falls – has a way of making miracles happen.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)

A photographer whose career is on the fast track yet whose personal life lacks the fulfillment she seeks, finds romance with an unlikely candidate while visiting her grandmother in Bainbridge Island, Washington over the Christmas holiday season.

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Lea Coco (“Queen Sugar”)

After breaking up with her long-term boyfriend just before the holidays, passionate baker Kylie reconnects with her high school sweetheart, Nick. Thanks to their newly rekindled friendship, Kylie uses Nicks restaurant to prepare for a gingerbread baking competition with a large cash prize that would help her open her own bakery. Spending time together  and with Nicks son Bobby and friend Ralphie  Kylie and Nick start feeling a familiar spark, though neither are ready to admit it. When Kylies former boyfriend Alex makes a surprise romantic gesture, though, both Kylies chances in the gingerbread baking competition and Kylie and Nicks blooming romance are put into jeopardy.

4:00 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Neal Bledsoe (“The Mysteries of Laura”) and Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”)

Lizzie Richfield is at a crossroads when she lands a job as a house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the Marley family, though they seem to be a family in name only. Theres Kip Marley, who never met a party he didnt like; Robert, the handsome but all-business executor of the estate; Sloane, who arrives with her two young children, sans husband, and the 80-year-old matriarch, Pippa, a spitfire who doesnt want to put the house up for sale at all. As Lizzie is inserted into the home and the lives of the Marley family, she finds herself drawn to Robert  even as Kip pursues her. Can she navigate her suddenly complicated love life while helping mend family feuds and maybe teaching all the true spirit of Christmas?

6:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)

Former interior designer Abbey Fuller can’t resist the opportunity to redecorate businessman Nick Sinclair’s grand family estate. But her challenge involves more than furniture, paint and a tight Christmas Eve deadline. The real conundrum is Nick, a buttoned-up workaholic who surprises Abbey, and himself, when he begins to reveal the kind, thoughtful man beneath the polished façade.

8:00 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

Financial advisor Darcy Fitzwilliam returns home from the for the holidays and quickly reconnects with her high school nemesis, Luke Bennett. They spend time together helping Darcys mother plan a Christmas charity gala and realize the hasty judgments they made on one another in high school may be incorrect. As they spend more time together, Darcy feels a connection with Luke and begins to suspect he brings her more happiness than her job in the city or her one-time boyfriend, Carl. As Christmas approaches and her time at home nears its end Darcy must decide where she wants to spend her future  and with whom

10:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Stars: Paul Greene (“When Calls the Heart”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”)

Novelist Katie meets Ben en route to picturesque Evergreen, where her holiday retreat is interrupted by an assignment to write an article about the town. Though Katie is skeptical about the town’s love of Christmas, she’s enchanted by Evergreen and Ben. Katie and Ben grow closer while enjoying Evergreen’s Christmas traditions, and even help unearth a time capsule hidden 50 years ago. Meanwhile, inn owner Hannah struggles to confess feelings for a long-time friend, and town mayor Michelle is happier than ever in her relationship. As Christmas approaches, Evergreen’s holiday magic holds promise and hope for each unique love story.

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Luke Macfarlane (“Brothers & Sisters”) and Jean Smart (“Designing Women”)

As Christmas approaches, a department store worker whose life lacks fulfillment meets her guardian angel, who offers her a chance to change her circumstances by magically transporting her to Christmases past whenever she tries on a new pair of shoes. But just as things begin to look promising  and she moves toward landing her dream job, improving a family relationship and finding love with a handsome fireman  challenges arise and she begins to lose faith in the Christmas spirit. When she once again revisits a Christmas past, shes offered one last chance for her holiday wishes to come true.

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”)

When Nick, a career-focused investment banker, is fired from his high-powered firm at Christmastime, he takes a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by a warmhearted, elderly man. There, he meets Julie, an astronomy teacher who’s always looked to the stars for hope. As the Christmas spirit washes over him — and he begins falling for Julie — the once self-centered Nick discovers the joy of helping others. When he learns that Julie and the tree lot owner are facing hard times, Nick strives to end their troubles in time for them all to share a Christmas under the stars.

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”)

When Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who’ve changed her life, each is inspired themselves. But Jessica’s music teacher never receives hercard. Instead, her son Luke arrives with a vintage cello, explaining his mom is abroad and wanted Jessica to have her beloved instrument. Instantly hitting it off, Luke and Jessica have a wonderful day, ending when Luke gives Jessica a photo of the moon, quoting from It’s a Wonderful Life, “You want the moon? Just say the word, and I'll throw a lasso around it.” But love isn’t lassoed just yet. Fate must step in once again.

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)

Angela, an American tour guide living in Rome, meets Oliver, an American business executive who is lost and late for an important meeting on his first day there. Angela helps him, but soon finds herself playing a central role in Oliver’s business deal, as the company owner will only sell to someone who understands the ways of Italy. Oliver hires Angela as his personal tour guide but gets far more than he bargained for, as a romance blooms between them amidst the backdrop of Rome at Christmastime and he must learn that life and business work differently in Italy.