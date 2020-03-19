Sleuthers Get Clues & News in 2020 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Preview Special

Danica McKellar and Victor Webster give sleuthers an inside look at the next installment of Matchmaker Mysteries and the network’s other upcoming movies with 2020 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Preview Special, premiering Saturday, March 21.

In this half-hour special, McKellar and Webster will preview the following original movies:

Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha in Mystery 101: An Education in Murder, premiering Sunday, March 29 at 9/8c.

Amy (Wagner) can’t believe her colleague, a Mark Twain scholar, poisoned a professor to get an early draft of Huck Finn. She is determined to prove his innocence.

Taylor Cole and Stephen Huszar in Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder, premiering Sunday April 5 at 9/8c.

TV crime reporter, Ruby Herring (Cole) begins receiving anonymous tips when a cold case – the unsolved murder of a psychic – is reopened, and teams up with Seattle PD detective Jake Killian to find the killer.

Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter and Marilu Henner in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek premiering Sunday, April 12 at 9/8c.

When a priceless crown is stolen during a the Lawrenceton Library annual fundraising gala, Aurora (Bure) and the Real Murders Club must investigate who would kill to get their hands on it.

Lastly, McKellar and Webster will give an inside look at the second installment of their latest Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance, premiering Saturday, April 25 at 9/8c.

Preparing to moderate a writers panel at a romance convention, professional matchmaker Angie Dove (McKellar) is surprised to run into her old college boyfriend, Ethan Plume (Payne), who has just taken the reins at his family’s publishing house. But a bigger shock is yet to come, as bestselling writer Beatrice Penn (DeLuise) suddenly takes ill onstage – the victim of a fatal dose of poison.

