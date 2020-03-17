'Deadliest Catch' Spotlights USA & Russia's War for Crab in Season 16

Discovery Channel's fan-favorite series Deadliest Catch has set its Season 16 return for Tuesday, April 14, with a special 2-hour premiere.

For the first time on the series, the Alaskan crab fleet will face off against the Russians — their biggest rivals. In the show's fiercest competition, the captains will tread uncharted territory, including one of the veterans actually going to Russia.

New alliances will form, former Catch captains will return and a major winter storm will strike the grab boats. When the Russians make a move of revamping their crab quota system and cut down on illegal fishing.

Now, the price of king crab is expected to skyrocket, making the competition more cut-throat than ever before. The quicker the captains catch the crab and return to the docks, the more money they'll be able to collect. With everyone battling for the lead, how far can they push each other before it becomes deadly?

Among those slated to appear are Captain Jake Anderson at the helm of The Saga, recruiting the help of close friend and Bering Sea legend, Time Bandit Skipper Jonathan Hillstrand. Joining the fray is Captain Scott Campbell Jr., who hopes for a multi-million dollar payday.

'Deadliest Catch' Star Sig Hansen Details His Second Heart Attack Fans of the Discovery series got some shocking news about Hansen in the Season 15 premiere.

Meanwhile, Captain Sig Hansen of Northwestern returns and has daughter Mandy take on her first solo trip before planning to join her on the sea, but will the strategy work? Wild Bill Wichrowski also returns as captain of the Summer Bay in which he hopes to boost profits, but when he's down to only a few crew members after firing some of his team, will he be out of luck?

Cornelia Marie's Josh Harris and Casey McManus are hoping their new and improved ship will help them beat the Russians, and with the help of 25-year-old Alaskan native Maria, their chances are only improved. As for Captain Steve "Harley" Davidson of the Southern Wild, he's pulling out a few tricks to try and beat the Russians, while Wizard Captains Keith and Monty Colburn also return with big plans.

Don't miss the action unfold when Deadliest Catch returns this April.

Deadliest Catch, Season 16 Premiere, Tuesday, April 14, 8/7c, Discovery