Is Yana Ready for a Music Showcase? Lucious & Becky Disagree on 'Empire' (VIDEO)

Lucious (Terrence DaShon Howard) is in for a rude awakening when he expects to get his way in Tuesday's episode of Empire.

As TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek shows, he thinks he knows what's best for Yana (Kiandra Richardson) when it comes to performing at the upcoming Music Weekly show, but Becky (Gabourey Sidibe) quickly corrects him.

While Lucious may not think Yana's ready for the showcase, Becky disagrees, explaining, "I think it'd be a really great way to get her ready for bigger venues." And what Yana wants doesn't really matter. It's not her job to understand what's going on, he tells her. Rather, "your job is to listen to the 30 years' experience I have in this business and to follow my advice," he says.

Watch the clip above to see Becky's reaction and what happens after Yana leaves the room.

Elsewhere in "Come Undone," as the final episodes continue, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) continues to keep her secret from her sisters, but Lucious thinks she needs to come clean in order to move forward. Plus, Giselle (Nicole Ari Parker) struggles with keeping her family secret from Julian (Robert Ri'chard), Maya (Rhyon Nicole Brown) sets her sights on her own recording deal, and Andre's (Trai Byers) actions put Quincy (Skylan Brooks) in a bad situation.

Empire, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox