Thursday TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Station 19' Rule the Night

In these trying times, it seems TV audiences are looking for heroes who, even if they can't stop the current pandemic, can save the world on a smaller scale.

Case in point, last night's episodes of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy on ABC both ruled in the 18-49 demo and in total viewers. It didn't hurt that CBS's Young Sheldon, which typically wins the night in total viewers, aired two rerun episodes in the 8 pm hour.

In fact, both series reached season-highs with total viewers. The same could be said for Wednesday night airings of NBC's life-saving procedurals Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, which also hit season-highs, so it seems a trend is developing as viewers are spending more and more time at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Law & Order: SVU also saw a season-high in total viewers with last night's episode. Comedies continue to do well and while CBS had a night of reruns, NBC's Superstore and Will & Grace saw their best episodes of the season in total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, March 19, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):