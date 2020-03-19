'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Episode 18: Is DeLuca Done? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 16, Episode 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, “Give a Little Bit.”]

It’s Pro Bono Day at Grey Sloan Memorial in Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 18, a.k.a. March 19’s “Give a Little Bit.” The docs are treating everyone for free because of Koracick’s (Greg Germann) ill-gotten gains from last week. One of those pro bono cases, however, might cost DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) his surgical career…

As the episode starts, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is preparing to oversee 25 surgeries over 12 hours—thanks to the donation Koracick got from billionaire Griffin Ford last episode by fabricating Ford’s aneurysm. A Mer-obsessed Helm (Jaicy Elliot), the embodiment of the heart-eyes emoji, is helping organize the OR schedule.

One of the pro bono patients is a teen named Cindy. When DeLuca checks out her abdominal hernia, he gets bad vibes from the woman who introduces herself as Cindy’s aunt Opal. He pages Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and tells her that Cindy fits the profile a child trafficking victim, but Bailey doesn’t share his suspicions. So DeLuca ends up wheeling Cindy around the hospital to evade Opal, and he even rearranges Mer’s carefully calibrated OR schedule to hide the teen. Once Opal catches up to them, DeLuca calls a Code Violet, the hospital code for a situation in which a staff member is in danger. He asks his colleagues to link arms and surround Opal, but Mer and Bailey and many of the other surgeons surround him instead.

Bailey, humiliated by DeLuca’s behavior, promises to suspend him. Mer asks DeLuca to take the suspension. She says that she still loves him. After all, she says, he went to jail for her and saved her from herself. She doesn’t want his story to end this way. DeLuca bargains with her: He’ll take the suspension if she’ll report Opal to the national trafficking hotline. Mer accepts. But by the end of the episode, DeLuca is speeding away on his motorcycle. And a grim Bailey tells Mer that Cindy or Opal are nowhere to be found. She’s worried that DeLuca was right all along…

All this upheaval, meanwhile, has seriously disrupted Mer’s schedule, and the other patients and their loved ones are getting angry. So Meredith, having discovered that Koracick got the money by lying, announces that she’ll extend Pro Bono Day until everyone is treated and that the hospital will hold a Pro Bono Day once a month. Koracick is none too pleased.

And that’s not all the bad news for Koracick! Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) finds Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) in the attendings’ lounge and blurts out that Link (Chris Carmack) is her baby daddy. Owen seems relieved, but Teddy has a guilty conscience: After all, she hooked up with Koracick when she was certain Owen was the father and would dump her to be with Amelia. Presently, Teddy even projects her guilt on Amelia, saying that “hypotheticals have consequences.” Teddy conveys her anguish to Koracick, who tells her that he has a personal policy against sleeping with married women. He urges her to go home and to start planning her wedding to Owen.

At the end of the episode, Owen finds Teddy crying outside the hospital, and she lies about why she’s emotional, saying that she had a rough case that day. That’s not a total lie, though: She and Amelia treated a veteran named Kyle who assaulted a store owner and threatened the store with a grenade. Teddy rightly speculated that the guy had PTSD and a traumatic brain injury from his tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. A brain scan later, she and Amelia found the “seizure focus” that was behind his mood shift and violent tendencies. Better yet for Kyle, he came to the hospital on Pro Bono Day, so his surgery was covered.

Meanwhile, Link is mulling over a job offer: The Seattle Mariners want him as their team doctor again, but the post would take him away from home for months at a time, and he’s hesitant to be away for so long now that he’s about to be a “baby daddy” (a term he hates). He recommends Nico (Alex Landi) for the position, and Nico takes it without consulting Schmitt (Jake Borelli).

Schmitt later confronts Nico about his selfishness. “A relationship requires sacrifice and compromise, and I’m the only one who does either of those,” Schmitt says. And Nico says he hopes Schmitt finds someone who can do that for him. Yep, he’s breaking up with Schmitt.

That night, Jo (Camilla Luddington) finds a despondent Schmitt at Emerald City Bar. “I think I dumped myself,” Schmitt muses. “Is that even possible? Oh wait, of course it is. I’m me.”

Of course, Jo’s a card-carrying member of the Broken Hearts Club, too, since Alex dumped her for Izzie not too long ago. She’s throwing herself into work this week at Mer’s insistence, but she’s torn about whether she wants to be called Dr. Karev or Dr. Wilson. (She ends up settling on “Dr. Jo.”)

Anyway, Jo invites Schmitt to stay with her for the time being. Hilariously, Schmitt replies, “That time in my mother’s basement was a one-time thing. I’m a gay man.”

Jo bursts out laughing. “That’s why you’re getting an invite, dummy,” she says. Gotta love that Grey Sloan camaraderie. Now if only DeLuca could get some of those warm fuzzies. ’Til next week, Grey’s fans!

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC