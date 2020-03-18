Tuesday TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Grabs Lead in 18-49 Demo
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
The family drama on This Is Us continued to draw audiences on Tuesday night with the penultimate episode to next week's season finale — where Randall (Sterling K. Brown) thought about how life would be different if his father (Milo Ventimiglia) hadn't died in a fire when he was a teenager.
The NBC series landed at #1 with the 18-49 demographic, while its time slot lead-in, Ellen's Game of Games, came in second with a 1.3 rating.
'This Is Us': Randall Asks the 'What If' Question in 'After the Fire' (RECAP)
How will a reimagined past affect his future?
On the total viewer front, a repeat airing of NCIS still managed to win the night with 7.45 million viewers. FBI, also a rerun, came in second, just barely edging out This Is Us.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|NCIS - R (CBS)
|0.8
|7.45
|The Conners (ABC)
|1.2
|6.58
|Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)
|1.3
|5.95
|The Resident (Fox)
|0.8
|4.70
|The Flash (CW)
|0.4
|1.25
|8:30 p.m.
|Bless This Mess (ABC)
|0.7
|4.12
|9 p.m.
|This Is Us (NBC)
|1.4
|6.98
|FBI - R (CBS)
|0.8
|6.99
|mixed-ish (ABC)
|0.7
|2.99
|Empire (Fox)
|0.7
|2.69
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW)
|0.2
|674,000
|9:30 p.m.
|black-ish (ABC)
|0.6
|2.74
|10 p.m.
|FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
|0.8
|6.54
|New Amsterdam (NBC)
|0.7
|5.19
|For Life (ABC)
|0.6
|2.36