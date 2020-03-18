Tuesday TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Grabs Lead in 18-49 Demo

The family drama on This Is Us continued to draw audiences on Tuesday night with the penultimate episode to next week's season finale — where Randall (Sterling K. Brown) thought about how life would be different if his father (Milo Ventimiglia) hadn't died in a fire when he was a teenager.

The NBC series landed at #1 with the 18-49 demographic, while its time slot lead-in, Ellen's Game of Games, came in second with a 1.3 rating.

On the total viewer front, a repeat airing of NCIS still managed to win the night with 7.45 million viewers. FBI, also a rerun, came in second, just barely edging out This Is Us.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):