Tuesday TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Grabs Lead in 18-49 Demo

This Is Us William Jack Randall
The family drama on This Is Us continued to draw audiences on Tuesday night with the penultimate episode to next week's season finale — where Randall (Sterling K. Brown) thought about how life would be different if his father (Milo Ventimiglia) hadn't died in a fire when he was a teenager.

The NBC series landed at #1 with the 18-49 demographic, while its time slot lead-in, Ellen's Game of Gamescame in second with a 1.3 rating.

'This Is Us': Randall Asks the 'What If' Question in 'After the Fire' (RECAP)

How will a reimagined past affect his future?

On the total viewer front, a repeat airing of NCIS still managed to win the night with 7.45 million viewers. FBI, also a rerun, came in second, just barely edging out This Is Us.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time   Show Adults 18-49 rating Total Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.  NCIS - R  (CBS) 0.8 7.45
The Conners  (ABC) 1.2 6.58
Ellen’s Game of Games  (NBC) 1.3 5.95
The Resident (Fox) 0.8 4.70
The Flash (CW) 0.4 1.25
8:30 p.m. Bless This Mess (ABC) 0.7 4.12
9 p.m. This Is Us (NBC) 1.4 6.98
FBI - R (CBS) 0.8 6.99
mixed-ish (ABC) 0.7 2.99
Empire (Fox) 0.7 2.69
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW) 0.2 674,000
9:30 p.m. black-ish (ABC) 0.6 2.74
10 p.m.  FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) 0.8 6.54
New Amsterdam (NBC) 0.7 5.19
For Life (ABC) 0.6 2.36