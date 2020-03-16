Sunday TV Ratings: '60 Minutes' & 'American Idol' Split the Night

With interest in the COVID-19 understandably at a high, it's no surprise CBS' newsmagazine 60 Minutes, which had a story on how U.S. health officials and hospitals are dealing with the virus, was on top in total viewers for Sunday primetime television. A total of 10.27 million viewers tuned in to the episode.

In the 18-49 demo, it was music that viewers were after with ABC's American Idol grabbing a 1.3 rating to be #1 in the demo for the night. Viewership was steady with previous weeks with 7.48 million total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, March 15, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):