Sunday TV Ratings: '60 Minutes' & 'American Idol' Split the Night

Jim Halterman
American Idol Season 3
ABC

With interest in the COVID-19 understandably at a high, it's no surprise CBS' newsmagazine 60 Minutes, which had a story on how U.S. health officials and hospitals are dealing with the virus, was on top in total viewers for Sunday primetime television. A total of 10.27 million viewers tuned in to the episode.

'The Witcher,' 'Peaky Blinders,' 'The Walking Dead' & More TV Series Affected by Coronavirus

'The Witcher,' 'Peaky Blinders,' 'The Walking Dead' & More TV Series Affected by Coronavirus

Plus, 'Riverdale,' 'The Morning Show' and more.

In the 18-49 demo, it was music that viewers were after with ABC's American Idol grabbing a 1.3 rating to be #1 in the demo for the night. Viewership was steady with previous weeks with 7.48 million total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, March 15, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time  Show Adults 18-49 ratings Total Viewers (millions)
7:00 p.m. 60 Minutes (CBS) 1.0 10.27
America’s Funniest Home Videos – R (ABC) 0.8 6.19
The Masked Singer- R (Fox) 0.3 1.32
The Wall (NBC) 0.6 3.27
8 p.m. American Idol (ABC)  1.3 7.48
The Simpsons (Fox)  0.6 1.68
God Friended Me (CBS)  0.6 6.02
Little Big Shots (NBC) 0.4 2.65
Batwoman (CW)  0.2 783,000
8:30 p.m. Duncanville (Fox)  0.4 1.19
9 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (Fox) 0.6 1.56
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) 0.6 6.32
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) 0.4 1.98
Supergirl  (CW) 0.2 663,000
9:30 p.m. Family Guy (Fox) 0.6 1.70
10 p.m. The Rookie (ABC) 0.8 5.14
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) 0.6 5.89
Good Girls (NBC) 0.4 1.84