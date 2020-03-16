Sunday TV Ratings: '60 Minutes' & 'American Idol' Split the Night
ABC
With interest in the COVID-19 understandably at a high, it's no surprise CBS' newsmagazine 60 Minutes, which had a story on how U.S. health officials and hospitals are dealing with the virus, was on top in total viewers for Sunday primetime television. A total of 10.27 million viewers tuned in to the episode.
In the 18-49 demo, it was music that viewers were after with ABC's American Idol grabbing a 1.3 rating to be #1 in the demo for the night. Viewership was steady with previous weeks with 7.48 million total viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Sunday, March 15, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 ratings
|Total Viewers (millions)
|7:00 p.m.
|60 Minutes (CBS)
|1.0
|10.27
|America’s Funniest Home Videos – R (ABC)
|0.8
|6.19
|The Masked Singer- R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.32
|The Wall (NBC)
|0.6
|3.27
|8 p.m.
|American Idol (ABC)
|1.3
|7.48
|The Simpsons (Fox)
|0.6
|1.68
|God Friended Me (CBS)
|0.6
|6.02
|Little Big Shots (NBC)
|0.4
|2.65
|Batwoman (CW)
|0.2
|783,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Duncanville (Fox)
|0.4
|1.19
|9 p.m.
|Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
|0.6
|1.56
|NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
|0.6
|6.32
|Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
|0.4
|1.98
|Supergirl (CW)
|0.2
|663,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Family Guy (Fox)
|0.6
|1.70
|10 p.m.
|The Rookie (ABC)
|0.8
|5.14
|NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
|0.6
|5.89
|Good Girls (NBC)
|0.4
|1.84