How Many 'Grey's Anatomy' Babies Have Been Born Since the Show Premiered?

The Grey’s Anatomy cast and crew might be prepping another baby shower: Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Karev, announced on March 9 that she and her husband are expecting their second child.

By now, the Grey’s team is well-versed in writing in or writing around the cast members’ pregnancies—and supporting the parents on set. “This is the amazing thing about Shondaland,” Caterina Scorsone told People in 2017. “I have the little one in the trailer with me every day, so that I can feed her every couple of hours. I go back to the trailer, and she’s there.” She also praised the show’s “unprecedented” environment for working parents.

By our count, the stars and alums of Grey’s have welcomed 25 kids, shown in bold below, since the show’s January 2005 debut. Scroll down to meet the little ones in the extended Grey’s family.

Ellen Pompeo

The Grey of Grey’s Anatomy became a mother in 2009 when she and her husband, record producer Chris Ivery, welcomed daughter Stella. In 2014, she had another daughter, Sienna, via a gestational surrogate. And in 2016, she added son Eli to the mix.

Katherine Heigl

Heigl and her husband, singer Josh Kelley, adopted daughters Naleigh in 2009 and Adelaide in 2012. And in 2016, the actress gave birth to the couple’s son, Joshua.

Chandra Wilson

Wilson was the first Grey’s star to add a child after the show premiered. The actress, who was already the mother of daughters Sarina and Joylin, gave birth to son Michael in 2005.

Patrick Dempsey

The actor and wife Jillian Dempsey had already welcomed daughter Talula by the time Grey’s premiered, and they added twin sons Sullivan and Darby to the family in 2007.

Eric Dane

Dane and his ex-wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, brought daughters Billie and Georgia into the world in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

Chyler Leigh

The actress already had two children—son Noah and daughter Taelyn—with her husband, Nathan West, by the time she started playing Lexie Grey. And in 2009, the couple welcomed daughter Anniston.

Brooke Smith

Smith and her husband, cinematographer Steve Lubensky, already had daughter Fanny by the time she joined the ABC medical drama. And in 2008, the couple adopted their daughter Lucy from Ethiopia.

Kevin McKidd

McKidd joined Grey’s as a father of two: daughter Iona and son Joseph, his kids with ex-wife Jane Parker. He and his second wife, chef Arielle Goldrath, welcomed son Aiden in 2018 and daughter Nava the following year.

Jessica Capshaw

Capshaw and her husband, Christopher Gavigan, welcomed son Luke before her Grey’s tenure. But they added three daughters while she was a star on the show: Eve in 2010, Poppy in 2012, and Josephine in 2016.

Sarah Drew

Both of Drew’s children were born during her time playing April Kepner. She and her husband, lecturer Peter Lanfer, brought son Micah and daughter Hannah into the world in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Jesse Williams

Williams has two children with ex Aryn Drake-Lee: daughter Sadie, born in 2013, and son Maceo, born in 2015.

Camilla Luddington

Luddington, currently pregnant, welcomed daughter Hayden in 2017 alongside her now-husband, actor Matthew Alan.

Caterina Scorsone

Scorsone, who’s married to musician Rob Giles, gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Eliza, during her time on Grey’s spin-off Private Practice. After bringing Amelia Shepherd to the mothership show, the actress added two more daughters to the fam: Paloma in 2016 and Arwen in 2019.

