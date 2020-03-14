Elena & Lila's Journey Continues in 'My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name'

Based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling second book, The Story of a New Name, Season 2 follows Elena and Lila’s journey into adulthood as they weather romance, heartbreak, success and betrayal.

The new season of My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name debuts Monday, March 16 on HBO with cast members Margherita Mazzucco, Gala Girace, Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti.

The drama series tells the tale of Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life. She met Raffaella Cerullo, whom she has always called Lila, in the first year of primary school in 1950.

Set in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives and explores the mystery of Lila, Elena’s brilliant friend and – in a way – both her best friend and her worst enemy.