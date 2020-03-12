We Pitched TV-Related Inventions to the 'Shark Tank' Sharks (VIDEO)

Would you invest in Smell-O-Vision? That's exactly the kind of question we asked Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary (also known as Mr. Wonderful), Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec when they visited the TV Insider office.

We presented the Sharks with TV-adjacent inventions and pitches (some plausible, some less so) to see what they would put money down on if it were a real invention being presented on the ABC reality series. While they were opposed on ideas like Smell-O-Vision (Smelling cooking shows? Awesome! But smelling zombies on The Walking Dead? Maybe not...), other ideas presented piqued their investing interest. And after all, who knows what wacky creation could be a reality tomorrow.

"Remember when we had the implanted cell phone in Season 1?" Herjavec asks his co-Sharks during the game. "Seemed crazy at the time — today it's around the corner."

Needless to say, the game got a little wild (and more than a little competitive). Check out the full video above for more.

