'Shark Tank': The Sharks Reveal the Best Way to Impress Them (VIDEO)

It may not be shark season yet, but it is definitely Shark Tank season.

Season 11 of ABC's intense investment-driven reality series continues this week, moving back to its original Friday night time period starting with the Friday, February 28 episode.

Earlier this week, three of the long-running series' Sharks — Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful), Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec — swung by the TV Insider office to talk about what they look for in entrepreneurs and what types of products they'd like to see more of on the show. And, of course, the multi-millionaires spent a good amount of time teasing each other. While it's entertaining simply to watch these powerful people dig into each other, they also present quite a few nuggets of advice for business owners looking to earn investors.

"Trust is number one," Corcoran says of the qualities she looks for in the people she opts to invest in. "And second, is energy. I never saw anyone succeed who didn't have a lot of energy."

As for products, while O'Leary is looking for something a little more rock 'n' roll, Herjavec admits, "I want to see more products that take me to an experience that you can't buy online. I think it's getting harder and harder, everything is going online, Amazon is killing the world. I love products that create an experience that you can't get anywhere else."

Do you have your Shark Tank pitch ready? Check out the full video above for more intel on the ABC series.

Shark Tank, Fridays starting February 28, 8/7c, ABC