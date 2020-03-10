Did You Spot 'Bachelor' Producer Julie LaPlaca in the Finale Preview? (VIDEO)

After weeks of speculation, crying, confusion, and uncertainty, we’ve finally reached the season finale of The Bachelor.

The Tuesday, March 10 episode is sure to throw everyone for a loop, especially judging by the promo video released following last night’s part-one finale episode. In fact, not only does Madison reveal to Chris Harrison that she’s made a mistake leaving Peter Weber, the 28-year-old’s producer, Julie LaPlaca, makes a surprising appearance.

For those who don’t remember, rumors began swirling earlier in the season that Peter ends up with Julie after the pair was spotted together a number of times post-filming.

Julie and Peter are only seen together in the trailer for a second, and we can’t tell what they’re talking about, but the pilot does appear to be emotional and distraught.

Though it seems unlikely Peter will end up with Julie — especially considering his current confusing statuses with both Hannah Ann and Madison — ABC did comment on their special connection earlier this month.

Executive Robert Mills told Variety that though he can’t reveal what happens during the finale in regards to Julie, they do have a close bond.

“He is very, very close to her. She’s the producer who is sort of his day-to-day producer, so she’s there with him, and she knows Peter very well and knows his family very well,” he revealed.

“They’re all very fond of her. That is all I will say.”

What do you think is going to happen during the finale episode? Do you think Julie will be involved in the storyline? Let us know what you think!

