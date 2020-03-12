Caroline Rhea Headlines Showtime's 'More Funny Women of a Certain Age'

Caroline Rhea sets the stage for a new comedy special More Funny Women of a Certain Age, premiering Saturday, March 14 on Showtime.

Carol Leifer, Carole Montgomery, Julia Scotti, Tammy Pescatelli and Thea Vidale round out the lineup for the hour-long special. Filmed at the Bell House in Brooklyn, the special features six of the funniest women in stand-up for a night of uninhibited, outrageous comedy.

These six celebrated comics tackle the realities of aging with a strong punchline. From nostalgic moments, to parenting adult children, to navigating today’s technology, these comics seamlessly poke fun at the stark contrasts between the older and younger generations in this bold and hilarious set.

More Funny Women of a Certain Age, Premiere, Saturday, March 14, 10/9c, SHOWTIME