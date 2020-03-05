Everything We Learned From the 'Love Is Blind' Reunion (VIDEO)

After a shocking Love Is Blind finale with surprising breakups and only two (!!) weddings, we finally find out why things fell apart—and which couple is giving it another shot. The reunion episode, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, had plenty of updates about our favorite cast members.

Read on for the top moments of the reunion and answers to all your burning questions!

Who's Single?

First thing's first: Nick asks everyone who's single to raise their hands, and Kelly, Jessica, Mark, Carlton, and Diamond are all still looking for love.

What Happened to Kenny and Kelly?

Kelly surprisingly dumped Kenny at the altar during the finale. Through tears, she explained that her head and her heart were not synced up during the show. "I did love you but I was not in love with you," she said, adding she wanted to get to know him more outside of the show before potentially marrying him.

Since the show, Kelly actually dated one of her best friends (who was at the wedding!) and made a few career changes. "There has been a lot of self-growth," she said.

Kenny is currently in a relationship and credits the show for teaching him how to be open again to love. "This experiment allowed me to find who I'm with today," he gushed. "I have the best girlfriend for me."

Damian & Giannina: Back On

Damian and Giannina reconciled after he said "I don't" in the finale. "We are SO together," she said. "I don't want to lose this. I just don't."

The couple lives separately and revels in dating at their own pace. Through tears, Damian called leaving Giannina at the altar the "hardest decision" of his life, but he's grateful for it since it led them to where they are today.

Diamond & Carlton: Friendship Rings

Even though Diamond did not become a Mrs. during the show, she's swapping it for another title: Dr. She is currently pursuing a PhD and reconnected with Carlton since the show aired.

After opening up about his sexuality on-camera, Carlton also has taken time to self-reflect. "On one end, I feel very free since doing the show, and on the other end, I'm just very disappointed that love didn't work out as I wanted it to," he admitted. Nick applauded him for his strength, saying they are all "very proud" of him.

Both Carlton and Diamond were in tears after watching their engagement. "That moment, to this day, is still the happiest day of my life," he said.

The pair have apparently received death threats after their onscreen argument in Mexico, and both apologized again to one another for their miscommunication. Carlton also defended Diamond against "keyboard warriors" that called her bi-phobic.

"At the end of the day, you're my ex-fiancé in real life. Forgiveness lets us create something beautiful out of all the darkness, and today I'd like to be the start to creating something really beautiful," Carlton said to Diamond. He got down on one knee to apologize in person and gave her back her engagement ring to signify "the start to a friendship."

Amber Confronts Jessica

Amber finally shares her reaction to Jessica's drunken flirtations with Barnett in Atlanta. "B***h, you're fake," Amber said directly to Jessica. "I hope seeing this you do grow from it...You were engaged to another man that you were leading on."

Jessica apologized to both Amber and Barnett for her actions. Today, Jessica has moved to Los Angeles and recently started dating again.

Mark Speaks Out

Mark still praised Jessica and remained thankful for knowing her, regardless of how their relationship ended. However, he wished she opened up more about her mixed feelings with Barnett. "I'm sorry that we really didn't get that chance and that opportunity to really get to know each other," Mark told Jessica.

The Ones Who Got Away

So what about the couples that could have been? In the pods, Lauren and Damian were connecting up until the engagements portion, which obviously led Lauren to end up with husband Cameron. Diamond admitted to finding Mark even more attractive after meeting him, too.

Newlywed Bliss?

The two couples—Lauren and Cameron, and Amber and Barnett—have now been married for over a year. Amber opened up about initial struggles taming Barnett's bachelor lifestyle and being financially dependent on him. At one point, she actually called a divorce lawyer. But today, the couple is still going strong.

Picture Perfect

"He just makes me so happy," Lauren gushed about husband Cameron. The couple hopes to start their family soon, but right now are parents to "fur baby" puppy, Barks.

All of the cast members said that thanks to the show, they believe love really is blind—even if their relationships didn't always end in marriage.