When Did 'Love Is Blind' Finish Filming? Plus, Details on the Reunion

As is clear by how many seasons — and spinoffs — there have been of The Bachelor, people really like watching people fall in love on TV. The latest making a bid to be the next reality dating show obsession is Netflix's Love Is Blind, but while it's new to viewers, it's taken quite some time to be released.

The streaming service series is in the midst of dropping as a three-week event. The first four episodes came out on February 13, with the next five episodes arriving a week later. The finale will be available on Thursday, February 27. But the 38 days spent with the singles (who later became couples) were actually filmed way back in 2018!

Contestant Damian Powers reveals to Refinery29 that the series was actually in production from October 9 - November 15, 2018. Since then, those participating in the show had to keep their relationship statuses secret. (Contestants on the Bachelor Nation shows usually only have to do so for a few months, max.)

Given all this time (14-and-a-half months), Nick Lachey's post about fans trying to put the pieces together using social media is probably true in at least some cases.

Everyone on twitter trying to figure out who’s still together...... #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/nn0jWXnnCA — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) February 26, 2020

If you still need more and want to know where the couples ended up, you're in luck. There will be a reunion show to catch up with the cast, which will air on Netflix's YouTube channel. Released on March 5, it will answer all your burning questions and, like the show, be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The final episode of Love Is Blind premieres tomorrow! But the story doesn't end there... On March 5, all your burning questions will be answered in a can’t-miss reunion special hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey pic.twitter.com/6IImBYy3OB — Netflix US (@netflix) February 26, 2020

In Netflix's dating show, singles spoke to one another from pods, and it was only after a connection was formed that they proposed and first saw each other. After that, as they planned their weddings, they had to figure out if they could turn their emotional connection into a physical one.

Love Is Blind, Finale, Thursday, February 27, Netflix