Rob Riggle Is a 'Global Investigator' in His New Discovery Series (VIDEO)

Actor, comedian and retired Marine, Rob Riggle is taking on a new mission — traveling the globe to unearth some of the world’s greatest legends and mysteries. In his quest for answers to humanity’s biggest questions, Riggle teams up with experts and scholars that help him use history, archaeology, science and more to uncover the truth.

He’ll embark on thrilling adventures, seeing everything the world has to offer one mystery at a time. Rob Riggle: Global Investigator premieres Sunday, March 8 on Discovery Channel.

Rob will use his self-proclaimed “extensive knowledge of everything” to explore a mystifying legend that takes him on an epic adventure around the world each week. He’ll meet local guides to help him along the way and invite people who don’t think he’s up to the challenge to accompany him, eventually proving them wrong.

Relying on his mental toughness and self-taught high-performance karate, Riggle will take on some of the biggest challenges and most daring adventures he’s ever faced.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Riggle’s adventures will take him near and far - from traveling to Scotland in search of The Holy Grail to diving in Greece for the lost city of Atlantis and jetting off to Key West to look for a pirate’s hidden treasure.

Fearless in the pursuit of adventure, Riggle will put new skills to the test, try new delicacies and meet new people as he travels the globe investigating one epic mystery at a time.

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 8, 10/9c, Discovery Channel