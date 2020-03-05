'Office,' 'Queer Eye' & 'black-ish' Stars Exchange Words in Scrabble GO Battle Royale
Well, this is AW_S_M_!
In honor of today's launch of the Scrabble GO app, an entertaining roster of costars and showbiz buds are set to compete against one another on the mobile version of the world's favorite word game. And it's not just for bragging rights... there's also a big ol' charity donation up for grabs as well.
Colorful, fully interactive and designed for connecting with friends online, the free-to-play app—complete with an integrated dictionary — was developed by Scopely (the group behind Star Trek Fleet Command and YAHTZEE with Buddies) in collaboration with Hasbro in North America and Mattel internationally, which should give you an idea of the game brain-trust behind the scenes.
And they have gone just as big for the kickoff's charity tournament, recruiting famous folks we'd all like to go tile-to-tile with. Taking the virtual battlefield of vocabulary will be...
- Big Bang favorites Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.
- Queer Eye guys Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski
- Comics Whitney Cummings and David Spade
- U.S. Women’s National Team co-captains Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe
- The Office's Rainn Wilson, who is risking Dwight's marital future by taking on former on-screen bride Angela Kinsey
- And Tracee Ellis Ross, playing black-ish daughter and activist Yada Shahidi
Over the course of a month, the celebrity players will be posting their Scrabble tallies on social media (so expect a lot of smack talk!), with the top-scorer from each pair-up snagging a donation from Scopely to the charity of their choice. In addition, the duo with the highest-combined score will also get a bonus contribution to benefit their organizations. The Scrabble GO app is available today as a free download on iOS and Android.
So get off your _ _ _ and go get it!