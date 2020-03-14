3 Things to Know About 'Little Fires Everywhere' If You Didn't Read the Book

Celeste Ng's bestselling 2017 novel becomes a slow-burn thrill in this eight-episode adaptation starring Reese Witherspoon as Elena, a type-A suburbanite whose family life is upended by nomadic black artist Mia (Kerry Washington).

For those who skipped book club…

1. The setting is significant.

Fires — which exec producer Liz Tigelaar describes as "a story about race, white fragility and class" — takes place in 1997, "when people still had this idea that being 'color blind' was a good thing," says Tigelaar.

2. But nothing is black or white.

While race plays a role in the tensions between Mia and Elena, Tigelaar says there's way more going on: "Their relationship is layered."

3. Mia's art is real.

Washington's character paints and takes photos, so Tigelaar recruited artist Connie Martin Trevino to provide the product. "What she did was so beautiful," she raves, hinting at a piece in the finale "that's insane."

Little Fires Everywhere, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 18, Hulu

