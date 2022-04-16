‘Better Things’ Final Season: Pamela Adlon on Episode That Gave Her ‘Chills’

Before the L.A.-set comedy comes to a fittingly warm, friend-filled end April 25, the Fox clan led by single mom Sam (cocreator Pamela Adlon, above) takes a life-changing trip to England.

The itinerary starts in Liverpool, where more family history is revealed.

Then it’s on to London for another memorable bar scene between Sam and her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie); a hauntingly beautiful moment for youngest daughter Duke (Olivia Edward); and the seeds of multiple new beginnings.

“I get chills,” says Adlon, thinking of the episode. “We call the show ‘the portal’ because it just wants what it wants. All of this magic came together in England.”

Better Things, Mondays, 10/9c, FX